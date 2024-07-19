US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro by 6,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,771,854 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 89.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 29.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

