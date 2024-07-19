US Bancorp DE Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

