US Bancorp DE Has $2.55 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,550,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,741. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
