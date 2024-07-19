US Bancorp DE Has $2.57 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

