US Bancorp DE Has $2.57 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Price Performance
STLA opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $29.51.
Stellantis Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
