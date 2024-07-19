US Bancorp DE Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

