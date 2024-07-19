US Bancorp DE Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.