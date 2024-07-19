US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

