US Bancorp DE Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $107,385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $243.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.94. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

