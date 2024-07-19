US Bancorp DE Invests $2.91 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of GBTC opened at $56.40 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

