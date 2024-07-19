US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.