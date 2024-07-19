US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

