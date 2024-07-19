US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,378 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.