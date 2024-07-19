US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,337 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of American Woodmark worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

