US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,840 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $6,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.79 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

