US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,341 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 302,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.