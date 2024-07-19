US Bancorp DE Raises Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $261.81 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

