US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $61.39 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.