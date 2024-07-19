US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

