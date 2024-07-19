US Bancorp DE Sells 1,282 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 750.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,054 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,904,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.