US Bancorp DE Sells 1,452 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

