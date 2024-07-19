US Bancorp DE Sells 17,404 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 110,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $50.31 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.