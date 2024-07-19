US Bancorp DE Sells 2,022 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.