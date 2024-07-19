US Bancorp DE Sells 459 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

