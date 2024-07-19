US Bancorp DE Sells 628 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $409.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.12. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.32.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

