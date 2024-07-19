US Bancorp DE Sells 798 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

