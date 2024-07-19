US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,957,000 after purchasing an additional 470,054 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

