VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.13

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 342720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 135,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

