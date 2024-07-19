Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $207.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $209.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.