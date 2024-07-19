Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.24

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $90.19, with a volume of 165075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

