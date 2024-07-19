Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 32,126 shares.The stock last traded at $150.52 and had previously closed at $148.93.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.40. The stock has a market cap of $781.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
