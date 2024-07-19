Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 32,126 shares.The stock last traded at $150.52 and had previously closed at $148.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.40. The stock has a market cap of $781.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

