VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session's volume of 31,518 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $26.12.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,544,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VEON by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

