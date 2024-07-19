WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.64

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 8086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

WesBanco Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in WesBanco by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

