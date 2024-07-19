Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.30

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $77.30, with a volume of 7999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $136,385.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,637 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $136,385.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,899.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $287,884.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,367.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,193. 57.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

