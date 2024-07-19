Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 82.26% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $398.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark has a 1 year low of $330.25 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WINA

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.