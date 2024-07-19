Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
