Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

