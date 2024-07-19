WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.88

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 118668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

