10,081 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.1 %

VST stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.