1,592 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in RLI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

