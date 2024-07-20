2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 597,500 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 597,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,625.00.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 300,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Stock Down 3.6 %

Freegold Ventures stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.62.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.