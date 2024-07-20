2,569 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,608 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 397,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

