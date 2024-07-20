2,943 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AerCap by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

