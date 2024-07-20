5,265 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $26,064,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $13,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $8,330,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $5,613,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.