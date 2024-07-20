59,471 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Telos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telos by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 72,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 46,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,345.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 46,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,345.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.98. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

