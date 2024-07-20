6,982 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $37,740,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,421,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $264,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,247 shares of company stock valued at $56,316,063. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

