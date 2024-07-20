8,518 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,024 shares of company stock worth $15,713,451. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.96 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.