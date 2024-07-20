A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.