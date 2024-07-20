Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 40,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,085,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,131,348.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 70.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 43.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

