Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 209,708 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 338,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 20.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $269,340.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,807,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,837,338.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 380,675 shares of company stock worth $5,125,597 over the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.