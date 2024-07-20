Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

