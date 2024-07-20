Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aegon alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.